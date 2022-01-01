Give your dog exactly what they want
A totally customized box of themed toys and treats for your pup - every month
How BarkBox Works
Subscribe for monthly dog joy.
Subscribe and get a great deal. Every box brings your dog more than $40 worth of toys and treats.
Your first box ships immediately.
Mark your calendars and be excited, most boxes arrive within 5 days.
Your month-long dog party begins.
They'll never look at a cardboard box the same way again.
Ready to spoil your pup with a BarkBox of their very own!?
100% Happy Guarantee
If your pup isn't happy with their BarkBox, we'll work to make it right.
A Themed Collection Every Month
Every BarkBox has 2 innovative toys, 2 all-natural bags of treats, and a chew, curated from each month's unique themed collection.
Sign up for exclusive BarkBox discounts, content and more!
Our Pack Has Your Back!
If your dog isn't 100% happy with their BarkBox, we’ll work with you to make it right. No muss, no fuss, no disappointed pups.
Over 2,000,000 Dogs Served
See why #BarkBoxDay drives pups bonkers!
Machelle & Lily
"Lily loves her BarkBox. She is so excited when it comes and can’t wait for me to open it. The treats are very high quality and if your baby has allergies they help with that too."
Debbie & Shadow
"Great selection of toys for her to chew and chase after. She loves all the treats and has been learning a variety of tricks. She gets excited every time her special box is delivered."
Angela & Hooch
"Deciding to try out BarkBox was one of the best things we’ve done! He LOVES his toys way more than the store bought ones. We are definitely going to keep the monthly tradition going for years to come!"
Danielle & Hud
"We absolutely LOVE it - the collections in the box are always so creative and fun. The treats are healthy and the toys are well-made and high quality."
Julia & Samwise
"Dog treats and toys have all been quality, shipped on time regularly every month. I have been very happy...and will continue to subscribe."
Machelle & Lily
"Lily loves her BarkBox. She is so excited when it comes and can’t wait for me to open it. The treats are very high quality and if your baby has allergies they help with that too."
Debbie & Shadow
"Great selection of toys for her to chew and chase after. She loves all the treats and has been learning a variety of tricks. She gets excited every time her special box is delivered."
Angela & Hooch
"Deciding to try out BarkBox was one of the best things we’ve done! He LOVES his toys way more than the store bought ones. We are definitely going to keep the monthly tradition going for years to come!"
Danielle & Hud
"We absolutely LOVE it - the collections in the box are always so creative and fun. The treats are healthy and the toys are well-made and high quality."
Julia & Samwise
"Dog treats and toys have all been quality, shipped on time regularly every month. I have been very happy...and will continue to subscribe."
featured in